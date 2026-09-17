ETV Bharat / international

'Druzhba Dosti': Russian President Vladimir Putin Wishes PM Modi On His 76th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Sunday, September 13, 2026. ( IANS )

In an elaborate message on the official social media handle of the Russian Embassy in India, Putin said, “You are rightly enjoying a deep respect from your compatriots and great authority on the global stage. It is impossible to overstate your personal contribution to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia”.

“I would like to express my gratitude for the warm and cordial welcome and hospitality extended to me and the Russian delegation during my visit to New Delhi last week. The talks we held were undoubtedly substantive, frank, and productive. As always, it was a genuine pleasure to talk with you, and our discussions once again demonstrated your extraordinary political wisdom and foresight,” added the Russian President.

“We will, of course, continue our constructive cooperation on pressing bilateral and international issues for the benefit of our friendly nations.”

PM Modi, who was born on September 17, 1950 in Gujarat's Vadnagar, turned 76 on Thursday. Leaders of the BJP-led NDA, including Chief Ministers and Union Ministers, are extending birthday greetings to the Prime Minister while hailing his leadership, commitment to public service and contribution to the country’s development.

The BJP is also launching a month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday. The campaign, which also marks the PM's 25 years in public service, will continue until October 17 with service activities and outreach programmes across the country.