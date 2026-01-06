ETV Bharat / international

Drug Smuggler's Jail Term Extended Over Firearms Plot In UK

London: A drug smuggler jailed as the gang leader behind the import of heroin from Pakistan to Britain had his prison sentence extended on Tuesday after the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) dismantled his "cynical" firearms plot to trick the authorities. Ameran Zeb Khan, 47, was found to have conspired with members of the Birmingham-based gang he controlled to acquire a self-loading handgun and ammunition.

The NCA investigation discovered that Khan had hoped to buy up to 20 firearms as part of a plot devised from prison in the hope of cutting down his 22-year prison term. Khan led a group of drug smugglers jailed for a total of almost 140 years back in July 2017 after attempting to import 10 million pounds worth of heroin from Pakistan to the UK, via London Gateway Port in 2014.

"Ameran Khan tried to concoct a plan to win an early ticket to freedom. It was a cynical plot designed to trick the authorities into thinking he was offering valuable intelligence about the purchase and transfer of highly dangerous weapons,” said Paul Boniface, NCA Operations Manager.

“These would have had terrifying consequences for the public, as illegal firearms only serve to intimidate, incite violence and damage communities. This case also demonstrates that the trades in Class A (banned) drugs and firearms are often intrinsically linked.

"Preventing access to illegal firearms remains a priority for the NCA and its partners, as well as the prosecution of those responsible for and involved in their supply and control at all levels,” he said. The court heard that Khan shared a prison cell with his nephew and lieutenant, 29-year-old Sarweeth Rehman, and they communicated with three men on the outside – brothers Khaibar Rahman, 28, Akbar Rahman, 43, and Ahmed Hussain, 29.

Khan was planning to buy firearms and used an illicit mobile phone acquired by Rehman within the prison system to look up terms such as "38 special handgun", "Mac 9 2018 gun", "UK police airport gun" and "AK74".