Drones Hit Ships In Black Sea, Sinking 1 And Prompting Rescue Operations, Bulgaria Says
Bulgaria Prime Minister Rumen Radev called the attacks “absolutely unacceptable” and sought NATO and European Union assistance.
Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev speaks during a handover ceremony of the remains of medieval ruler Czar Samuel, in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. (AP)
Published : October 13, 2026 at 12:03 PM IST
Sofia: Drones struck two ships in the Black Sea off Bulgaria, sinking one and prompting emergency rescue operations, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said early Tuesday.
One crew member from the sunken vessel was rescued, he said, without providing details on the others aboard. Rescuers evacuated all 15 crew members from the other ship, the Maltese-flagged Chelsea 3, with five receiving treatment for minor injuries, Radev said.
He called the attacks “absolutely unacceptable” and sought NATO and European Union assistance, saying Bulgaria lacked clear evidence to identify who was responsible.