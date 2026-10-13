ETV Bharat / international

Drones Hit Ships In Black Sea, Sinking 1 And Prompting Rescue Operations, Bulgaria Says

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev speaks during a handover ceremony of the remains of medieval ruler Czar Samuel, in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. ( AP )

Sofia: Drones struck two ships in the Black Sea off Bulgaria, sinking one and prompting emergency rescue operations, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said early Tuesday.

One crew member from the sunken vessel was rescued, he said, without providing details on the others aboard. Rescuers evacuated all 15 crew members from the other ship, the Maltese-flagged Chelsea 3, with five receiving treatment for minor injuries, Radev said.