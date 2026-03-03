ETV Bharat / international

Drones Hit Amazon Data Centers, Facility In Gulf Amid US-Israel-Iran War

Two Amazon employees talk at one of the entrances to the new Amazon headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, on September 20, 2023. ( AFP )

Los Angeles: Tech giant Amazon said late Monday that two of its data centers in the United Arab Emirates were "directly struck" by drones, disrupting cloud services in parts of the Middle East. A facility in Bahrain was also damaged by "a drone strike in close proximity", the provider said in an update to its service updates dashboard.

A number of Gulf cities have been dealt collateral damage, hit by strikes and stray weaponry since the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran, killing Iran's supreme leader and other top officials.

"Due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, both affected regions have experienced physical impacts to infrastructure as a result of drone strikes," Amazon said in the update.

"These strikes have caused structural damage, disrupted power delivery to our infrastructure, and in some cases required fire suppression activities that resulted in additional water damage."