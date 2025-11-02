ETV Bharat / international

Drones Form Pharaonic Figures As Egypt Opens Grand Museum Near Pyramids

Cairo: Egypt officially opened on Saturday the Grand Egyptian Museum, a long-awaited, billion-dollar showcase of pharaonic grandeur that Cairo hopes will revive tourism and boost its battered economy.

"Today, as we celebrate together the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, we are writing a new chapter in the history of the present and the future," Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told a gathering of dignitaries, sitting in the museum's square. Spanning half a million square metres, the museum houses around 100,000 artefacts -- half of them on display -- dating back more than six millennia.

The audience at the opening watched a display of lights and music, with the pyramids towering in front of them. Dozens of performers dressed in elaborate Pharaonic costumes played traditional tunes as a laser show depicting pharaohs and fireworks lit up the night sky above the museum.

On giant screens above, scenes from celebrations in Tokyo and Rio de Janeiro played out against the backdrop of Egypt's ancient monuments. "It is a living testimony to the genius of the Egyptian human," Sisi said, referring to the new institution.

'Global landmark'

On Saturday morning, roads around the museum were cordoned off and security tightened ahead of the opening, with giant banners draped from buildings and strung across streets -- advertising the launch.

"This is the dream that all of us imagined. We all dreamed that this project would be realised," Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly told a press conference in Cairo on Saturday. Set on a gentle slope overlooking the Giza Plateau, just beyond the shadow of the pyramids, the museum was built with major financial and technical support from Japan, and spreads across nearly half a million square metres.

Madbouly said that the "largest part of construction, finishing and bringing this global landmark to its current form occurred during the past seven to eight years". More than two decades in the making, the GEM faced multiple delays due to setbacks related to political unrest, regional conflicts and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The museum is billed as the world's largest collection devoted to a single civilisation, according to Egyptian officials. Inside, visitors will enter vast, light-filled halls with soaring ceilings and sand-coloured stone walls that echo the surrounding desert.