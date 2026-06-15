ETV Bharat / international

Drone Strikes Killed Over 1,000 Civilians In Sudan In 5 Months, UN Rights Chief Says

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk speaks to the media, at the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Palais Wilson, in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 10, 2026 ( AP )

Cairo: Drone strikes killed more than 1,000 civilians in war-torn Sudan in the first five months of 2026, a senior United Nations official said Monday. U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said his office has documented a "sharp increase" in drone attacks in the Sudan war. He said his office registered the killing of over 1,000 civilians between January and May this year.

"In Sudan, the horrific conflict has expanded and escalated, marked by a sharp increase in the use of drone warfare," Türk told the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Sudan's war broke out on April 15, 2023, when a power struggle between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces exploded into open fighting in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere in the sprawling northeastern African country.

The war killed at least 59,000 people over the course of three years, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, known as ACLED. The U.S.-based war tracking group, however, said the actual toll was almost certainly higher given difficulties in reporting.