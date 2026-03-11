ETV Bharat / international

A Drone Strike Has Hit A Sudan School And Medical Center, Killing 17, Mostly Schoolgirls

Cairo: An explosive-laden drone blamed on Sudanese paramilitaries struck a secondary school and a health care center in southern Sudan on Wednesday, killing at least 17 people, mostly schoolgirls, a hospital official and a medical group said.

At least 10 people were wounded in the strike, according to Dr Musa al-Majeri, director of the Douiem Hospital, the nearest major medical facility to the village.