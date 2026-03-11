A Drone Strike Has Hit A Sudan School And Medical Center, Killing 17, Mostly Schoolgirls
At least 10 people were wounded in the strike, according to the director of the Douiem Hospital, the nearest major medical facility to the village.
Cairo: An explosive-laden drone blamed on Sudanese paramilitaries struck a secondary school and a health care center in southern Sudan on Wednesday, killing at least 17 people, mostly schoolgirls, a hospital official and a medical group said.
At least 10 people were wounded in the strike, according to Dr Musa al-Majeri, director of the Douiem Hospital, the nearest major medical facility to the village.
Al-Majeri told The Associated Press that three girls suffered serious injuries; two of them underwent surgeries at the hospital while the third was evacuated to the capital, Khartoum.
The strike in the village of Shukeiri in the White Nile province was the latest deadly attack in Sudan's nearly three-year war. The conflict, which shows no sign of abating, pits the country's military against the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group.
