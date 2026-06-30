ETV Bharat / international

Drone Carrying Illegal Drugs Being Smuggled Into India Crashes In Pakistan

Lahore: A drone carrying illegal drugs allegedly being smuggled to India crashed near the border area in Punjab province of Pakistan, an official said on Monday. The incident took place in the Narang Mandi area, some 70 km from Lahore, on Saturday. Narang Mandi is located approximately 8 kilometres from the India-Pakistan border.

Police said that 5kg of heroin was being smuggled to India from the Narang Mandi side through a drone when it crashed. According to senior police officer Bilal Zafar Sheikh, police have seized the drone and contraband. They also cordoned off the crime spot and launched an investigation.

"Police were alerted that a drone fell on a house roof in Narang Mandi near the border area. An initial inquiry suggests a black drone 3 ft long was found on a house roof in Mohalla Rafiqabad, Gali Plaza Wali.