Drone Attack By Paramilitary Group In Sudan Kills 24, Including 8 Children, Says Doctors' Group

Displaced Sudanese wait to receive humanitarian aid at the Abu al-Naga displacement camp in the Gedaref State, some 420km east of the capital Khartoum on February 6, 2026. ( AFP )

Cairo: A drone attack by a notorious paramilitary group hit a vehicle carrying displaced families in central Sudan Saturday, killing at least 24 people, including eight children, a doctors’ group said.

The attack by the Rapid Support Forces occurred close to the city of Rahad in North Kordofan province, said the Sudan Doctors Network, which tracks the country’s ongoing war. The vehicle transported displaced people who fled fighting in the Dubeiker area of North Kordofan, the doctors’ group said in a statement. Among the dead children were two infants, the group said.

The doctors’ group urged the international community and rights organisations to “take immediate action to protect civilians and hold the RSF leadership directly accountable for these violations.” There was no immediate comment from the RSF, which has been at war against the Sudanese military for control of the country for about three years.