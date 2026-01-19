ETV Bharat / international

Dreams On Hold For Rohingya Children In Bangladesh Camps

Cox's Bazar: Books tucked under their arms, children file into a small classroom in Bangladesh's vast refugee camps, home to more than a million Rohingya who have fled neighbouring Myanmar.

"They still dream of becoming pilots, doctors or engineers," said their teacher Mohammad Amin, standing in front of a crowded schoolroom in Cox's Bazar.

"But we don't know if they will ever reach their goals with the limited opportunities available."

Around half a million children live in the camps housing the waves of Rohingya who have escaped Myanmar in recent years, many during a brutal military crackdown in 2017.

The campaign, which saw Rohingya villages burned and civilians killed, is the subject of a genocide case at the United Nations' top court in The Hague, where hearings opened on Monday.

'Severe shortage'

In the aftermath of the 2017 exodus, international aid groups and UNICEF, the UN's children's agency, rushed to open schools.

Determined to avoid permanently settling refugees it said it lacked the resources to absorb, the Bangladeshi government consistently opposed enrolling Rohingya children in national schools and barred them from studying in Bangla, the national language.

By 2024, UNICEF and its partners were running more than 6,500 learning centres across the Cox's Bazar camps, educating up to 300,000 children.

But the system is severely overstretched -- a situation worsened by cuts to US aid under President Donald Trump, which slashed funding and forced sweeping closures or scale-backs.

"The current system provides three hours of instruction per day for children," said Faria Selim of UNICEF. "The daily contact hours are not enough."

Khin Maung, a member of the United Council of Rohingya which represents refugees in the camps, said the education on offer leaves students ill-prepared to re-enter Myanmar's school system should they return.

"There is a severe shortage of teachers in the camps," he said.

Hashim Ullah, 30, is the only teacher at a primary school run by an aid agency.

"I teach Burmese language, mathematics, science and life skills to 65 students in two shifts. I am not an expert in all subjects," he told AFP.

Such shortcomings are not lost on parents.

For them, education represents their children's only escape from the risks that stalk camp life -- malnutrition, early marriage, child labour, trafficking, abduction or forced recruitment into one of the armed groups in Myanmar's civil war.