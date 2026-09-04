ETV Bharat / international

Dozens Die In Nigeria Oil Theft Attempt After Inhaling Toxic Fumes

Abuja: At least 37 people died in Nigeria's oil-producing Rivers state as they were trying to steal oil from a loading vessel, an advocacy group said Friday.

The Youths and Environmental Advocacy Center said the victims were simultaneously siphoning crude products into their boats from an "illegal tapping point" on Thursday.

It caused them to inhale toxic fumes at high pressure, leading to their deaths. Many are still missing, according to the report, quoting a network of volunteers. The Nigerian police confirmed the incident on Friday but gave no death toll and said an investigation was underway.