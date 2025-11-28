ETV Bharat / international

Toll In Floods Ravaging Southeast Asia Tops 150

Rescuers wade through flood waters by holding a rope in their effort to evacuate residents who are trapped at their houses in Padang, West Sumatra province on November 27, 2025. ( AFP )

Medan: The toll from days of flooding in Southeast Asia rose on Friday, with at least 111 dead in Indonesia, and a hospital in southern Thailand announcing its morgue was full. Heavy rains across Indonesia, Malaysia and southern Thailand have inundated cities, trapped thousands and caused deadly landslides.

Authorities were scrambling to reach people stranded in floodwater-filled homes or cut off entirely by debris that has blocked roads and taken out communications and electricity. On Indonesia's Sumatra island, officials said flooding and landslides this week have killed at least 111 people, with nearly 100 more missing. North Sumatra police spokesman Ferry Walintukan said authorities were focused on "evacuation and providing assistance".

Access to some areas and communication was still cut off, he told AFP. "Hopefully, the weather will clear up so we can move the helicopter to the (worst-hit) locations."

In North Sumatra's Medan, an AFP photographer saw murky brown floodwaters at hip level, and residents asking drivers passing their inundated homes to drive slowly to avoid splashing them. Some residents donned rain ponchos and motorbike helmets to protect themselves from the rain as they traversed flooded streets.

'Didn't sleep at all'

In West Sumatra, 53-year-old Misniati described a terrifying battle against rising floodwaters to reach her husband at home. Returning from early morning prayers at a local mosque, "I noticed the street was flooded."

"I tried to run back to my house to tell my husband, and the water was already reaching my waist," she told AFP. She battled currents that nearly knocked her off her feet, and arrived home to find the water at chest level.

"We didn't sleep at all last night, we just monitored the water," said Misniati, who only uses one name. The annual monsoon season, typically between June and September, often brings heavy rains, triggering landslides and flash floods.

It has been exacerbated by a tropical storm in the region in recent days. Climate change also has impacted storm patterns, including the duration and intensity of the season, leading to heavier rainfall, flash flooding and stronger wind gusts.