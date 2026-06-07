ETV Bharat / international

Dozens Arrested In PoK After Ban On Local Group

Islamabad: Authorities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Saturday arrested dozens of people following the banning of a local group involved in violent protests. The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which was involved in violence last year, was outlawed on Friday by authorities citing concerns over public order and security.

As authorities announced a general election to be held in July, the JAAC announced it would hold a protest on June 9 to press for its demands. However, the government banned the group and arrested several of its members.

Last year, protests by the group and subsequent counter-protests by rival groups turned violent, resulting in deaths and injuries. The group was seeking the implementation of a 38-point agenda that included subsidised flour and electricity as well as abolition of 12 seats reserved in the regional legislative assembly for Kashmiris.

BBC Urdu reported that tensions rose on Saturday when a member of the JAAC was killed in a firing incident in Rawalakot. According to an official of the regional Home Department, since the JAAC has been declared illegal, legal action is being taken against the individuals associated with it.