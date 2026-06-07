Dozens Arrested In PoK After Ban On Local Group
The Joint Awami Action Committee, which was involved in violence last year, was outlawed on Friday by authorities citing concerns over public order and security.
By PTI
Published : June 7, 2026 at 7:08 AM IST
Islamabad: Authorities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Saturday arrested dozens of people following the banning of a local group involved in violent protests. The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which was involved in violence last year, was outlawed on Friday by authorities citing concerns over public order and security.
As authorities announced a general election to be held in July, the JAAC announced it would hold a protest on June 9 to press for its demands. However, the government banned the group and arrested several of its members.
Last year, protests by the group and subsequent counter-protests by rival groups turned violent, resulting in deaths and injuries. The group was seeking the implementation of a 38-point agenda that included subsidised flour and electricity as well as abolition of 12 seats reserved in the regional legislative assembly for Kashmiris.
BBC Urdu reported that tensions rose on Saturday when a member of the JAAC was killed in a firing incident in Rawalakot. According to an official of the regional Home Department, since the JAAC has been declared illegal, legal action is being taken against the individuals associated with it.
The region's "prime minister" Faisal Mumtaz Rathore said 36 of the group's 38 demands have already been met and he was willing to meet local leaders to discuss the two remaining demands. Rathore urged the group to call off the protest planned for Tuesday, but it refused, insisting that all its demands be met.
Police said the situation remained tense due to the protest call, and consequently, the Jammu and Kashmir University and the Mirpur Intermediate Board cancelled examinations scheduled to begin from June 8.
Authorities have sought additional law enforcement personnel to deal with the protest. India maintains that Pakistan has been in illegal possession of Indian territory in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
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