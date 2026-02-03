ETV Bharat / international

Dozen People Entered Egypt From Gaza On First Day Of Rafah Opening: Source

Najat Rubaie, center right, embraces one of her grandsons after they arrive with their mother as part of a group of about a dozen Palestinian returnees allowed into Gaza following the long-awaited reopening of the Rafah border crossing, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, early Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. ( AP )

Rafah: A handful of injured Palestinians and their companions entered Egypt from Gaza on Monday, the first day of a limited reopening of the Rafah border crossing, a source on the Egyptian side of the border told AFP. "Five injured people and seven companions" crossed the border, the source said on Tuesday.

The reopening, demanded by the United Nations and aid groups, is a key part of the second phase of US President Donald Trump's truce plan for Gaza, where humanitarian conditions remain dire after two years of war. The number of patients allowed to enter Egypt through the crossing was limited to 50 on Monday, each accompanied by two companions, according to three officials at the Egyptian border.

An Egyptian health official told AFP on Monday that three ambulances had arrived with Palestinian patients who were screened upon arrival to determine which hospital to be taken to.

AlQahera News, citing Egypt's health ministry, reported that 150 hospitals and 300 ambulances had been prepared to receive Palestinian patients. It said 12,000 doctors and 30 rapid deployment teams had been allocated to work with those transferred.

The director of Gaza City's Al-Shifa Hospital, Mohammed Abu Salmiya, said there were 20,000 patients in the territory in urgent need of treatment, including 4,500 children.