ETV Bharat / international

Don't Support Tibetan Independence: China To US

Beijing: China on Thursday urged the US to honour its commitment to recognise Tibet as part of China and not to support Tibetan independence. The US State Department said in a statement on Wednesday that it supports the aspirations of Tibetans to preserve their culture and called on China to return to dialogue with the Dalai Lama.

Reacting to the US statement, China's Foreign Ministry said that all Tibet-related issues are China's "internal affairs". China calls Tibet as Xizang.

"Xizang-related affairs are purely China's internal affairs and no country has the right to make interference," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here while responding to a question on the US statement on Thursday.