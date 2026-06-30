ETV Bharat / international

'Don't Care About Name On Letterhead': Sergio Gor On Indo-Pacific Command Row

Washington: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor dismissed the row over the renaming of the Indo-Pacific Command, saying the "name on the letterhead" does not matter, but rather, look at what America is actually doing.

Addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit on Monday, Gor said India still conducts more military exercises with the US than with any other country and has regular bilateral visits of defence officials.

Gor’s remarks came in the wake of a row over dropping ‘Indo’ from the Indo-Pacific Command. Established in 1947, the US Pacific Command is among the oldest unified commands of the US, extending from the west coast of the US to India’s western border.

During US President Donald Trump’s first term, the Pacific Command was renamed the Indo-Pacific Command, citing the growing importance of India in the Indo-Pacific region. Earlier this month, the US restored the original name of the unified command.

"I just want to mention something because a lot of individuals made hay over a name change. I don't care what name is on a letterhead, but look at what the United States is actually doing," Gor said.

"Yes, the name changed; we're still there. India still has more exercises with the United States than with any other country by far. Every single month, something is happening, whether it's Indian troops coming here or whether it's US troops going into the region," the US envoy said.

He said that in the next two weeks, a delegation of the Indian Navy will be visiting the US. Gor also rejected suggestions that bilateral ties had weakened; Gor said the overall relationship remained on a strong footing.

"So to all those pundits that sit online and tweet and say, this relationship is in trouble, when you look at the facts of where this relationship stands, whether it's trade, whether it's defence, whether it's the people-to-people ties, the relationship is on strong footing," he said.