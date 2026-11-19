ETV Bharat / international

Trump Meets Xi And Putin In China Today With Nuclear Arms And Two Wars On The Table

Shenzhen: When President Donald Trump meets Thursday with China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, it could mark a pivot in world history — or become a quickly forgotten photo op.

Trump, who will test his reputation as an expert dealmaker in the trilateral meeting, has promoted his time with Xi and Putin — two of America's leading rivals — as a chance to hash out rules for controlling nuclear arms and to start resolving the wars in Ukraine and Iran. Experts have kept expectations low for major breakthroughs. The president said the advantage of meeting the two autocrats at the same time would be because their countries work together.

“They both like Trump. Now, what happens after me? That I can’t tell you,” Trump said in a Thursday interview with Fox News. Trump plans to have a separate one-on-one meeting with Xi — his third substantial meeting with him this year — right before the trilateral. He also added a separate sit-down with Putin to his schedule, marking the first time the leaders have held talks since their discussions in Alaska last year that failed to broker a deal to ease Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Trump has frequently boasted of his rapport with Putin, even as relations between the U.S. and Ukraine appear to have cratered recently. Trump rejected new Russia sanctions, while Kyiv was undermined by disruptions in satellite support for its drones during the war. Along for the trip — but so far keeping a low profile — is Elon Musk, whose company SpaceX has intermittently throttled the military-grade Starshield satellite system used by Ukraine for launching its drones and intercepting hits from Russia.

One meeting is unlikely to produce a breakthrough in nuclear talks

The trilateral is scheduled to occur after a session with leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit on Thursday morning and is expected to be the capstone to Trump's Asia trip that started Tuesday in the Philippines.

Trump has said he wants to talk to the leaders about their nuclear stockpiles. The last nuclear arms pact between Russia and the United States, known as New START, expired in February, and Trump has said he wants “a new, improved and modernized” deal that includes China. But China has less motivation to accept limits given that its arsenal of more than 600 warheads is far smaller than the more than 5,000 warheads believed to be in each of the U.S. and Russian stockpiles.

Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, said Trump's showmanship could at best start a process that would eventually lead to a sustained set of talks for reducing nuclear arsenals. “We need more than diplomatic theater and photo opportunities between Xi, Putin and Trump at APEC," Kimball said. “And one meeting will not likely produce dramatic breakthroughs.”

Xi Jinping welcomes Donald Trump upon his arrival in Shenzhen on Wednesday. (AP)

Trump told Fox News in his interview that “it’s a very hard thing to do” to ask a leader to reduce nuclear stockpiles.

Trump boasts about his relationships. But the ties between Xi and Putin are stronger

Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters that Putin, Trump and Xi would likely touch on the war in Ukraine, though the agenda was not fully set. Trump has said he wants to discuss that war — as well as the conflict in Iran.

His ambitions recall an era of great power politics when wealthier countries felt entitled to decide the fate of seemingly lesser nations. Trump is negotiating with China and Russia without the involvement of Ukraine — or countries like Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Japan and South Korea that also have stakes in the outcome of any talks.

The U.S. president has openly pursued a Nobel Peace Prize even as he took military action against Venezuela and Iran. He also threatened earlier this year to take Greenland by force from Denmark, a gambit that led to an agreement for the construction of U.S. military bases.