Trump, Xi To Meet In South Korea Today Seeking Truce In Damaging Trade War

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and US President Donald Trump attend their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 29, 2019 | File photo ( AFP )

Gyeongju, South Korea: Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will seek a truce in their bruising trade war on Thursday, with the US president predicting a "great meeting" but Beijing being more circumspect.

The tussle between the world's top two economies, which encompasses everything from rare earths to soybeans and port fees, has rocked markets and gummed up supply chains for months. The meeting between the two men, their first face-to-face encounter since 2019, was due to start at 11:00 am (0200 GMT) in Busan, South Korea, according to the White House.

Following productive preparatory talks by top officials, Trump said on Wednesday on his way to South Korea that "a lot of problems are going to be solved". "We have been talking to them, we're not just walking into the meeting cold... I think we're going to have a very good outcome for our country and for the world, actually," he said.

China's foreign ministry was more cautious, saying that Xi and Trump would have "in-depth" talks on "major issues". "We are willing to work together with the US side to ensure that this meeting yields positive outcomes, provides new guidance and injects new momentum into the stable development of China-US relations," ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

Trump indicated that the agreement would include lowering 20 percent tariffs on Chinese goods related to fentanyl, which has killed tens of thousands of Americans. Of particular importance to Trump -- with an eye on US farmers -- is whether China will resume purchases of American soybeans.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said after the run-up talks in Malaysia that Beijing had agreed to "substantial" purchases. Another major issue is export controls on rare earths announced by Beijing this month that prompted Trump to call the Xi summit into question.

Beijing holds a virtual monopoly on these materials, which are essential for sophisticated electronic components across a range of industries. "There are still many unresolved issues between the two countries, given the complexity and sheer volume of their trade ties," said Yue Su at The Economist Intelligence Unit.