ETV Bharat / international

Donald Trump Welcomes Xi Jinping In Washington For Three-Day State Visit

Washington: US President Donald Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday (local time) for the latter's three-day state visit to the United States at the invitation of US President.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Washington's Joint Base Andrews to welcome Xi Jinping and Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan as part of the official state visit.

Xi’s visit marks his second summit with Trump in less than six months. Talks with Trump are expected to cover trade, technology, critical minerals, and broader US-China relations. Notably, the current US-China tariff truce, agreed at the Busan summit last October, is due to expire in November, and officials said its future, along with existing chip export licences, would be discussed, though no outcome has been pre-decided. Washington has ruled out trading away its export controls on rare earth flows in exchange for concessions, officials said, while confirming discussions are under way about reducing tariffs on a narrow band of “non-strategic” goods that could benefit both economies.