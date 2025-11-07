ETV Bharat / international

'Modi A Great Man, Friend Of Mine': Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said he could travel to India next year and noted that talks with India are “going good".

"It’s great, going good. He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) stopped... Largely, he stopped buying oil from Russia,” Trump said at the Oval Office in response to a question on how talks with Modi and trade discussions with India are progressing.

“He's a friend of mine, and we speak... He wants me to go there. We'll figure that out. I'll go. I had a great trip there with Prime Minister Modi; he’s a great man. And I'll be going,” Trump said. When asked if he is planning to go to India next year, Trump said, “It could be, yeah.”

India will host leaders from Australia, Japan, and the United States for the Quad summit in New Delhi after the 2024 summit was held in Wilmington, Delaware. However, the dates for the summit in India are yet to be announced. In his remarks before the press, Trump reiterated his claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan in May by using trade.