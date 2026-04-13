ETV Bharat / international

Donald Trump Posts AI Image Of Himself Depicting As Jesus Christ After Slamming Pope Leo XIV

The image posted on social media platform Truth Social, depicts Trump, performing what appears to be healing the sick. The US President is seen dressed in a biblical robe with a glowing light, donning a Christ-like pose, placing his palm on a sick man's forehead. Along with imagery commonly associated with Christian art, the image shows the American flag, the Statue of Liberty and military aircraft in the background.

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Sunday posted an AI-generated image portraying himself as Jesus Christ soon after criticising Pope Leo XIV over the latter's remarks on the US-Israel war in Iran.

This image was posted minutes after Trump said the "Pope is WEAK on Crime and terrible for Foreign Policy" and that the first US-born pope should "stop catering to the Radical Left". In a Truth Social post, Trump said he does not "want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I'm doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do". "I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon," he added.

Trump's criticism came a day after the first American Pope said "Enough of the idolatry of self and money!" and "Enough of the display of power! Enough of war!".

On Saturday, the Pope, presided over an evening prayer service in St Peter’s Basilica, the same day the US and Iran began face-to-face negotiations in Pakistan during a fragile ceasefire. He did not mention the US or Trump's name but his tone appeared to be directed at the US President and the US military, who boast of US military superiority.