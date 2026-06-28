ETV Bharat / international

Trump, Lebanese President Discuss Framework Agreement, Hint At Potential Washington Meet

The US leader reaffirmed his administration's steadfast support for Lebanon's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the extension of state authority across all Lebanese lands through its national armed forces. President Aoun expressed his gratitude for the American supportive stance toward Lebanon's constitutional institutions and security apparatus, specifically the army. He formally committed the Lebanese state to carrying out its responsibilities regarding the framework agreement.

"President General Joseph Aoun received a phone call last night from U.S. President Donald Trump, in which he congratulated him on signing the framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel under the auspices of the United States of America, affirming his country's support for Lebanon and the Lebanese people, and working to provide everything necessary to implement the agreement's provisions to restore security and stability to Lebanon," he wrote.

In a post on X, the Lebanese President said that during the call, Trump congratulated Aoun on the signing of the agreement, describing it as a vital step toward restoring security and stability in the region.

New Delhi: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Sunday said that he received a phone call from his US counterpart, Donald Trump, during which both discussed the recently signed Washington-brokered framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel.

"He expressed hope that the United States would contribute to preventing any breach of this agreement and ensuring compliance with all the commitments agreed upon, especially by pressuring Israel to withdraw from the lands it occupies in the south to facilitate the army's deployment to the international borders. At the end of the call, President Trump indicated an upcoming meeting with President Aoun in Washington," Aoun stated.

Aoun emphasised that the US president pledged to contribute to the recovery of the Lebanese economy and to bolster the country's legitimate security institutions, expressing a clear desire for Lebanon to regain its prominent role on both the regional and international stages.

"President Trump affirmed that the United States wishes the Lebanese people well and progress, and will spare no effort to support Lebanon's sovereignty and independence, the integrity of its territories, the extension of the state's authority through its armed forces across all Lebanese lands, the cessation of any threat to Lebanon's stability, and support for the positions of the President of the Republic and the government's decisions. He emphasised that the United States will contribute to supporting the Lebanese economy and the legitimate security forces, so that Lebanon can reclaim its pioneering role in its surroundings and the world," he added.

Aoun also voiced his hope that the United States would take an active role in preventing any breaches of the accord. "President Aoun thanked President Trump for his supportive stance toward Lebanon, its legitimate authority, constitutional institutions, and security apparatus--foremost among them the army--noting that the Lebanese state will bear its responsibilities in implementing the framework agreement," the statement added.

The conversation concluded with a mutual interest in furthering this diplomatic momentum, as President Trump indicated that he looks forward to hosting President Aoun for an upcoming meeting in Washington. The diplomatic conversation follows the formal signing of the trilateral framework agreement by the United States, Israel and Lebanon on Friday.

The accord, concluded after several days of intense deliberations in Washington, represents a major breakthrough aimed at ceasing hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, though officials from both sides termed it merely an initial step towards a wider settlement. While the structural framework establishes a roadmap towards a future peace agreement, specific details have been kept confidential. (With inputs from agencies).