ETV Bharat / international

Trump's 48-Hour Ultimatum To Iran: Open Hormuz Or Face Power Plant Strikes; Tehran Threatens Attacks On Energy, IT, Desalination Infra

Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, March 20, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Iran of obliterating its power plants if it fails to open the Strait of Hormuz in the next 48 hours.

In a message on Truth Social posted at 5.14 am (India time), Trump wrote, "If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!"

Screengrab (Truth Social)

Shortly after Trump's warning, Iran responded that it will target US and Israel‑linked energy and IT infrastructure, along with desalination plants in the region, if its power plants are hit.

"Following previous warnings, if Iran's fuel and energy infrastructure is violated by the enemy, all energy, information technology and desalination infrastructure belonging to the US and the regime in the region will be targeted," the Iranian military's operational command Khatam Al-Anbiya said in a statement carried by Fars news agency, reported AFP.

Trump And His Contradictions

Trump's latest message comes amid him frequently contradicting himself, sometimes in the same speech, social media post or even sentence. Within the space of a few hours on Friday, he sent a torrent of mixed signals about the Iran war that raised more questions about the direction of the conflict and his administration's strategy.

While Trump in another post said he was considering winding down the war, his administration confirmed it was sending more troops to the Middle East and, in an effort to lessen the economic impact on global energy markets, the United States lifted sanctions on some Iranian oil for the first time in decades — relieving some of the pressure that Washington traditionally has used as leverage.

Screengrab (Truth Social)

The confusing combination of actions deepens a sense among Trump's critics that there is no clear, long-term strategy for the war the US and Israel launched against Iran. Now in its fourth week, the war remains on an unpredictable path and a credible endgame is unclear even as the global economy is being roiled.

After another rough day in the financial markets, Trump said Friday afternoon on his social media network: “We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East.”