ETV Bharat / international

Trump Re-endorses Netanyahu As Israel Goes To Polls Tomorrow, Tells Voters To 'Finish The Job' Against Iran

Images of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump decorate wind spinners displayed at a shop in Jerusalem on Oct. 21, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has publicly re-endorsed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Israel’s national election, urging Israeli voters to return him to office so that the two leaders can "finish the job" against Iran.

In a Truth Social post shared on Monday morning (India time), Trump republished the endorsement he first issued on October 18 and addressed it directly to Israelis who may not have seen it.

A billboard featuring Trump and Netanyahu displays a message in Hebrew that reads, "President Trump: Vote Netanyahu. Only with him will we complete the mission," in Tel Aviv. (AP) "To the people of Israel, to those who haven’t seen it, I am attaching the endorsement I gave one week ago to your prime minister, Bibi Netanyahu," Trump wrote. He described his relationship with Netanyahu as one of "winning together" and called the Israeli leader an "outstanding warrior prime minister." "As everyone is aware, including the enemy, Bibi and I have had a great relationship in winning together," he wrote. Yarmulkes bearing images of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, left, Benjamin Netanyahu, right, and Donald Trump displayed at a shop in Jerusalem. (AP) Trump's renewed intervention came less than 24 hours before Israel’s parliamentary election, scheduled for Tuesday, October 27.