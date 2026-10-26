Trump Re-endorses Netanyahu As Israel Goes To Polls Tomorrow, Tells Voters To 'Finish The Job' Against Iran
Trump described his relationship with Netanyahu as one of "winning together" and called the Israeli leader an "outstanding warrior prime minister."
Published : October 26, 2026 at 8:09 AM IST
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has publicly re-endorsed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Israel’s national election, urging Israeli voters to return him to office so that the two leaders can "finish the job" against Iran.
In a Truth Social post shared on Monday morning (India time), Trump republished the endorsement he first issued on October 18 and addressed it directly to Israelis who may not have seen it.
"To the people of Israel, to those who haven’t seen it, I am attaching the endorsement I gave one week ago to your prime minister, Bibi Netanyahu," Trump wrote.
He described his relationship with Netanyahu as one of "winning together" and called the Israeli leader an "outstanding warrior prime minister."
"As everyone is aware, including the enemy, Bibi and I have had a great relationship in winning together," he wrote.
Trump's renewed intervention came less than 24 hours before Israel’s parliamentary election, scheduled for Tuesday, October 27.
The post repeated Trump’s warning that a Netanyahu defeat could leave the United States to confront Iran alone. "If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so," he had written in the original endorsement.
Trump also invoked the joint US-Israel military campaign against Iran, claiming that operations had prevented Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and left its military and economy severely damaged.
He cited Iran's "301%" inflation rate and a naval blockade as evidence of the country's weakened position, though he did not specify what further action "finishing the job" would entail.
The re-endorsement followed an Axios report that Netanyahu had pressed Trump in recent days for another public show of support, as surveys continued to show his coalition short of a majority. Netanyahu’s Likud party spokesperson denied that the prime minister had asked for fresh backing.
For Netanyahu, Trump’s message offers a last-minute high-profile boost at a moment when his campaign is fighting for political survival. The Israeli leader had earlier thanked Trump for his "complete and total endorsement," writing: "Together we will complete the mission."
Read More