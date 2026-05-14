ETV Bharat / international

Trump And Xi Set For High-Stakes Talks In Beijing

US President Donald Trump walks off Air Force One with White House Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley (R) and are escorted by China’s Vice President Han Zheng upon arriving at Beijing Capital Airport in Beijing on May 13, 2026. ( AFP )

Beijing: US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are set to tackle thorny issues dividing the two superpowers when they meet in Beijing on Thursday, with Iran, trade and Taiwan on the cards.

Xi will greet Trump with pomp and ceremony as they meet at 10:00 am (0200 GMT) in the opulent Great Hall of the People, a lavish welcome that belies the deep tensions between the world's biggest economies.

The two leaders will also enjoy a state banquet at the hall in the evening, and Trump will visit the historic Temple of Heaven, a World Heritage site where China's emperors once prayed for good harvest.

The US president arrived for the two-day summit on Air Force One late Wednesday accompanied by top CEOs, including Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Tesla's Elon Musk -- symbols of business deals Trump hopes to reach.

He was given a red carpet welcome, with 300 Chinese youth in white uniforms chanting "welcome" and waving small Chinese and US flags in unison as he descended the steps of the presidential plane pumping his fist.

On Friday, Trump and Xi are set to have tea and a working lunch before the US president heads home to Washington.

The trip to Beijing marks the first by a US president in nearly a decade, after Trump visited in 2017, accompanied -- unlike this time -- by his wife Melania.

Following that first visit, Trump unleashed a barrage of tariffs and restrictions on Chinese goods. He did so again after returning to the White House last year, triggering a trade war before Xi and Trump agreed to a truce in October.

'Big hug'

Trump has said he expects a "great big hug" from Xi as he banks on what he believes is a strong personal relationship with the Chinese leader who he has admiringly said rules China with an "iron fist".

Top of his wish list will be business deals on agriculture, aircraft and other topics, with a host of top businessmen in the US leader's delegation.

Aboard Air Force One en route to Beijing, Trump vowed on social media to push Xi to "open up" China to US firms "so that these brilliant people can work their magic".

The Chinese foreign ministry said Wednesday it "welcomes" Trump's visit and that "China stands ready to work with the United States...to expand cooperation and manage differences".