ETV Bharat / international

Trump Admits War In Iran, Oil Prices Led To Poll Loss; But Says Would 'Do It Again'

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said it was “largely true” that the war in Iran cost the Republicans heavy losses in the midterm election, but struck a defiant note, saying he would do it again as it was the “only answer” in the “long term”.

"Well, I think it's largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little bit short term," Trump told reporters when asked about Vice President J D Vance’s remarks that the Iran war led to Republican losses in the election.

"But at the same time, if I had it to do again, I'd have to do it again. Because long term, it's the only answer. You can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon," he said.

The president insisted that the US would have done nothing different as far as the war was concerned.

"But I can tell you that as far as that war is concerned, I would have done nothing different. We've totally broken their military. The navy's gone. Their air force is gone. Their anti-aircraft is gone," Trump said.