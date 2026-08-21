ETV Bharat / international

As China Starts Commercial Shipping Service To The Arctic, Does India Need To Move Faster?

The ship "Dubai Tower" owned by the Sea Legend is pictured at the Ningbo-Zhoushan port in Ningbo, eastern China's Zhejiang province on August 15. ( AFP )

New Delhi: As China's ambition to create a "Polar Silk Route" gains momentum with the launch of a weekly Arctic container service to Europe across the icy Northern Sea Route, does India need to speed up its own plans to tap into this challenging trade route?

The Dubai Tower, a ship operated by Sea Legend, carrying solar and other equipment, set sail from China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Port on Sunday and is expected to reach Felixstowe in the United Kingdom, apart from Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Hamburg in Germany and Gdynia in Poland, in around 21 days, half the time as compared to the Suez Canal route.

The ship, a part of a weekly Arctic container service from China to Europe, will sail along Russia's Northern Sea Route, with Global Times, the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party, reporting that at least eight such voyages will take place this year on seven to eight ice-strengthened vessels.

For India, this raises the question of how it should boost capabilities to navigate the Arctic, as China gets a head start in commercialising the route.

India's plan remains in the planning stage, with a pilot run of a container ship planned for some time in 2027.

Experts noted that though India can't compete commercially, given the route is shorter for China, it needs to move from planning to execution sooner as the route becomes more accessible, strategically important and provides an alternate route to Europe.

Why is the Northern Sea Route becoming more sought after?

The Northern Sea Route, which runs along Russia's Arctic coast, provides a shorter route between Asia and Europe, compared to the Suez Canal route for China and other eastern Asian countries.

The importance of having a presence across different trade routes has been reinforced by maritime disruptions caused by the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine.

For China, the Arctic route is an extension of its Belt and Road Initiative to build trading corridors backed by strong infrastructure for seamless movement of goods and strategic influence.

China is mapping out Arctic routes, dubbed the "Polar Silk Road", to build shipping lanes to connect its ports like Ningbo to European ports.

The Arctic route, dominated by Russia, has limited Western presence, providing China with an alternate route to transport oil and other energy.

And Beijing started early.

The state-owned COSCO Shipping vessel Yongsheng undertook the first voyage from China to the Netherlands via the Northern Sea Route in 2013.

It has been investing in icebreaker ships and increasing its stake in Russia's energy infrastructure, including oil fields.

The Global Times reported that China-Russia cooperation in "route management, icebreaking services, and port connectivity" has improved, aiding China's use of the Arctic route.

An Illustration by ETV Bharat showing Suez Canal and Northern Sea Routes. (ETV Bharat)

The Northern Sea Route has challenges

As China gets an early start, for India, it's not a question of a shorter route.

The distance from Mumbai to Rotterdam in the Netherlands through the Suez Canal is 11,500 km, while the distance from Chennai to Rotterdam through the Northern Sea Route is around 18,900 to 19,400 kilometres.

Cargo ships on the Northern Sea Route are smaller, meaning they carry less cargo than those travelling through the Suez Canal due to the challenging ice and weather conditions.

Operational costs include the need for icebreaker ships amid uncertain weather and floating ice.

Still, the Northern Sea Route has acquired strategic and economic importance for India, which needs to boost its presence on additional maritime trade routes, especially to transport energy supplies.

"It's a big connectivity game which is on in the world. The reason why it is more important is because its an alternative route. Why does the US want control over the Strait of Hormuz? It's the kind of competition that is breaking out over sea lanes, and India cannot be left behind," said Meena Singh Roy, a Eurasia and West Asia expert who is Chairperson of the Greater West Asia Forum India