ETV Bharat / international

Doctor, Techie Among New Indian-Origin Peers In House Of Lords

FILE - A Union flag is displayed outside the Houses of Parliament, in London ( AP )

London: A well-known fertility doctor, a technology entrepreneur and politicians with a track record at the European and local government level are among four new Indian-origin peers who are set to take their seats in the House of Lords in the New Year.

Professor Geeta Nargund, founder of CREATE fertility; Uday Nagaraju, founder of AI Policy Labs; Neena Gill, former member of the European Parliament (MEP) for the West Midlands region of England; and Shama Tatler, a councillor from Brent in north-west London were nominated as Labour Party peers by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Downing Street confirmed the latest set of political peerages earlier this month, formally appointed by King Charles III to the Upper House of the British Parliament. “Professor Geeta Nargund is a women's health expert, academic, founder, diversity champion and a campaigner for gender equality," reads her official citation from the UK Prime Minister’s office.

“She is the Founder of Create Fertility and served as its Medical Director until July 2025. She is the Founder and Trustee of Health Equality Foundation (formerly known as Create Health Foundation). She has dedicated her career to tackling wider health inequalities and improving access to reproductive choices and care globally,” it states.

Uday Nagaraju has been a Labour Party adviser and technology consultant and has been elevated to a peerage for his "strong commitment to artificial intelligence (AI) for societal good”.

“With over two decades of experience in the technology sector, Uday has provided strategic leadership in performance testing and digital transformation, helping organisations deliver reliable, high-performing technology solutions," reads his citation.