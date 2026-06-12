ETV Bharat / international

Trump Says Canceling Iran Strikes, Flags Possible Deal

Washington: US President Donald Trump said he was calling off strikes on Iran that he had planned for Thursday, and flagged the signing of a possible deal with Tehran after top-level talks.

Trump's latest sudden reversal on the war came after what he said were the agreements of "final points" by numerous countries -- except Iran.

"Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have... cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

Trump said that "discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved" including the United States and Israel, who jointly launched the war in February, and a host of regional allies.

"Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly," said Trump, adding that a US naval blockade of Iran would remain in place until then.

There was no immediate reaction from Iran. Trump has for weeks veered between proclaiming a deal and threatening Iran, accusing Tehran as recently as Wednesday of "playing us for suckers."

Earlier on Thursday, Trump vowed "very hard" strikes on Iran that evening and promised to take the country's key oil infrastructure in what would have been a major escalation.

"At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela," he said on social media.

Kharg Island is at the heart of Iran's oil export industry, a lynchpin of the country's battered economy. It sits off Iran's Gulf coast, hundreds of kilometers northwest of the narrow, strategic Strait of Hormuz.