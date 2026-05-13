Don’t Trust Pakistan As Mediator: Republican Senator Graham
Defence Secretary Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Caine avoided responding to Graham’s questions on Pakistan’s actions being inconsistent with its role as mediator.
By PTI
Published : May 13, 2026 at 7:10 AM IST
Washington: Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday called for dumping Pakistan as mediators in the US-Iran war, citing reports that Islamabad had allowed Iran to use their airbases to park military aircraft.
Graham, the Senator from South Carolina, expressed his frustration at the stalemate in the peace talks with Iran during a hearing of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Iran war and the defence budget.
"I don't trust Pakistan as far as I can throw them. If they actually do have Iranian aircraft parked in Pakistan bases to protect Iranian military assets, that tells me we should be looking maybe for somebody else to mediate. No wonder this damn thing is going nowhere," Graham said.
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine avoided a response to Graham’s questions on Pakistan’s actions being inconsistent with its role as a mediator.
“Sir, I wouldn't want to comment on that based on the ongoing negotiations in Pakistan,” Gen Caine said, responding to Graham’s questions on the CBS News report on Islamabad offering airbases to park Iranian military aircraft to shield them from US strikes.
“Again, I wouldn't want to get in the middle of these negotiations,” Hegseth responded.
In a statement, Pakistan's Foreign Office said that the Iranian aircraft currently parked in the country arrived during the ceasefire period following the initial round of US-Iran peace talks and bears "no linkage" to any military contingency or preservation arrangement.
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