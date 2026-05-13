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Don’t Trust Pakistan As Mediator: Republican Senator Graham

Defence Secretary Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Caine avoided responding to Graham’s questions on Pakistan’s actions being inconsistent with its role as mediator.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, center, walks with Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshall Asim Munir, left, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, right, Charge d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad Natalie A. Baker, second left, and Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi, second right, after arriving for talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 11, 2026.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance, center, walks with Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshall Asim Munir, left, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, right, Charge d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad Natalie A. Baker, second left, and Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi, second right, after arriving for talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 11, 2026. (AP)
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By PTI

Published : May 13, 2026 at 7:10 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Washington: Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday called for dumping Pakistan as mediators in the US-Iran war, citing reports that Islamabad had allowed Iran to use their airbases to park military aircraft.

Graham, the Senator from South Carolina, expressed his frustration at the stalemate in the peace talks with Iran during a hearing of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Iran war and the defence budget.

"I don't trust Pakistan as far as I can throw them. If they actually do have Iranian aircraft parked in Pakistan bases to protect Iranian military assets, that tells me we should be looking maybe for somebody else to mediate. No wonder this damn thing is going nowhere," Graham said.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine avoided a response to Graham’s questions on Pakistan’s actions being inconsistent with its role as a mediator.

“Sir, I wouldn't want to comment on that based on the ongoing negotiations in Pakistan,” Gen Caine said, responding to Graham’s questions on the CBS News report on Islamabad offering airbases to park Iranian military aircraft to shield them from US strikes.

“Again, I wouldn't want to get in the middle of these negotiations,” Hegseth responded.

In a statement, Pakistan's Foreign Office said that the Iranian aircraft currently parked in the country arrived during the ceasefire period following the initial round of US-Iran peace talks and bears "no linkage" to any military contingency or preservation arrangement.

Also Read:

  1. Reports Of Chinese Support To Pakistan During Operation Sindoor 'Corroborate What Was Known Earlier': MEA
  2. Pakistan Extends Countrywide Austerity Drive After Us, Iran Fail To Strike Deal

TAGGED:

REPUBLICAN SENATOR LINDSEY GRAHAM
US IRAN WAR
PAKISTAN
PAKISTAN MEDIATION IN IRAN WAR

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