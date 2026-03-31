ETV Bharat / international

Don’t Agree With My Husband On Every Issue: Usha Vance

Washington: US Second Lady Usha Vance said she considers herself a trusted adviser to her husband J D Vance, the US Vice President, especially when he’s taking a position on an issue that is “important personally.”

Usha, the first Indian American Second Lady, in an interview with NBC News, also said she and her husband do not see eye-to-eye on every issue, but the room for disagreement creates space for “open-minded” conversations. “There are conversations all the time,” Vance said.

“I do really like to understand what’s going on in his world, what he’s really focused on, what concerns he has, because it’s a marriage. I mean, I want to be supportive of him, and if I don’t really know what’s going on, then I can’t do that.”

She added that the vice president has an entire staff of policy advisers, but he comes to her “when something is troubling him” or “when he really wants to talk through something that feels more, kind of, intensely personal or important personally.”