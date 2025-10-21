ETV Bharat / international

Diwali Timeless Reminder Of Light’s Victory Over Darkness: Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump has extended his wishes on Diwali, calling the festival a "timeless reminder of light’s victory over darkness". “Today, I send my best wishes to every American celebrating Diwali — the ‘Festival of Lights’,” Trump said in a statement on Monday.

“For many Americans, Diwali is a timeless reminder of light’s victory over darkness. It is also a time to bring families and friends together to celebrate community, draw strength from hope, and embrace a lasting spirit of renewal,” the US president said.

“As millions of citizens light diyas and lanterns, we rejoice in the eternal truth that good will always triumph over evil. To every American celebrating Diwali, may this observance bring abiding serenity, prosperity, hope, and peace,” he added.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also sent "warm wishes" for a "peaceful and joyful" Diwali to those celebrating the festival. "On behalf of the Department of State, I send warm wishes to the many communities in the US and around the world who are celebrating the Diwali festival of lights," he said in a statement.

"During this time, observants light diyas, or lamps, representing the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. I wish a peaceful and joyful Diwali to all who celebrate," he added. Several other prominent people, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Indian-American chief Kash Patel also extended Diwali greetings.

“Happy Diwali—celebrating the Festival of Lights around the world, as good triumphs over evil,” Patel, who became the first Indian-American to lead the FBI earlier this year, wrote in a post on X. Republican politician and Ohio Governor candidate Vivek Ramaswamy also shared his Diwali wishes.