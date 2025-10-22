Diwali At White House: Trump Lights Diya, Says 'Spoke To PM Modi, Discussed Trade'
The US President lauded PM Modi, calling him a "great person" and a "great friend", while highlighting US-India ties in trade and peace.
Washington: Donald Trump on Tuesday said he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone, during which the two discussed trade, as the US President participated in Diwali celebrations at the White House and extended his warm greetings to the people of India and Indian-Americans on the occasion.
"Let me extend our warmest wishes to the people of India. I just spoke to your Prime Minister today. Had a great conversation. We talked about trade... He's very interested in that. Although we did talk a little while ago about let's have no wars with Pakistan. The fact that trade was involved, I was able to talk about that. And we have no war with Pakistan and India. That was a very, very good thing," Trump said.
The US President praised Prime Minister Modi, calling him a "great person" and a "great friend", while highlighting US-India ties in trade and regional peace. "He's a great person, and he's become a great friend of mine over the years," he added.
Highlighting the symbolic importance of the festival, President Trump said, " In a few moments, we'll light the diya as a symbol of faith in the victory of light over darkness... It's knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. During Diwali, the revellers recall ancient stories of enemies defeated, obstacles removed, and captives freed."
He further added that the Diya's flame reminds everyone "to seek the path of wisdom and to work with diligence and to always give thanks for our many blessings."
Following his initial remarks, Trump lit up the diyas to celebrate the festival at the White House.
On the ceasefire in Gaza, Trump said the US was giving Hamas a chance. "They agreed that they'd be very good and straight. They wouldn't be killing people. If they don't honour the deal, they'll be taken care of very quickly. It is total peace in the Middle East; we have levels of friendship with everybody. Every country that hated each other now loves each other. Nobody ever saw anything like it..."
Asked by ANI if tariffs would be imposed on China for buying crude oil from Russia, Trump said, "Right now, as of November 1st, China will have about 155% tariffs put on it. I don't think it's sustainable for them. I want to be nice to China. But China has been very rough with us over the years because we had presidents that weren't smart from a business standpoint."
A number of senior officials from the Trump Administration were present during the event, including FBI Director Kash Patel, ODNI Director Tulsi Gabbard, White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai, Ambassador of India to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Ambassador of the US to India Sergio Gor.
A delegation of prominent Indian-American business leaders also attended the ceremony, reflecting the growing engagement of the Indian diaspora in US-India ties.
