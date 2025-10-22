ETV Bharat / international

Diwali At White House: Trump Lights Diya, Says 'Spoke To PM Modi, Discussed Trade'

Washington: Donald Trump on Tuesday said he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone, during which the two discussed trade, as the US President participated in Diwali celebrations at the White House and extended his warm greetings to the people of India and Indian-Americans on the occasion.

"Let me extend our warmest wishes to the people of India. I just spoke to your Prime Minister today. Had a great conversation. We talked about trade... He's very interested in that. Although we did talk a little while ago about let's have no wars with Pakistan. The fact that trade was involved, I was able to talk about that. And we have no war with Pakistan and India. That was a very, very good thing," Trump said.

The US President praised Prime Minister Modi, calling him a "great person" and a "great friend", while highlighting US-India ties in trade and regional peace. "He's a great person, and he's become a great friend of mine over the years," he added.

Highlighting the symbolic importance of the festival, President Trump said, " In a few moments, we'll light the diya as a symbol of faith in the victory of light over darkness... It's knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. During Diwali, the revellers recall ancient stories of enemies defeated, obstacles removed, and captives freed."