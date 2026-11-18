ETV Bharat / international

Divided Appeals Court Blocks Pentagon From Expelling Several Transgender Troops From US Military

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks at a roundtable event with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: A federal appeals court on Tuesday blocked the Pentagon from forcing more than two dozen transgender troops out of the military, several months after it found that President Donald Trump’s administration unlawfully imposed the ban.

The decision — implementing an earlier ruling by the same appeals court panel — could set the stage for the issue to return to the Supreme Court, which previously allowed the ban to go forward for now in a different case.

Trump's administration had asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to delay the June 1 ruling's implementation while it petitions the Supreme Court to take up the case. A three-judge panel voted 2-1 on Tuesday to reject the administration's request for a stay of the circuit's decision.

The Supreme Court had ruled in the administration’s favor last year, allowing the Pentagon to start enforcing the ban while the litigation proceeded.

Circuit Judge Robert Wilkins, partially joined by Judge Judith Rogers, ruled in June that the Pentagon's policy was designed to exclude people from the military based on their gender identity. Their majority decision would bar the military from kicking out current service members named in the lawsuit, but it wouldn't allow new transgender recruits to join.

Plaintiffs’ attorneys challenging the Pentagon ban say 27 service members are covered by Tuesday’s order. Shannon Minter, legal director of the National Center for LGBTQ Rights, said the plaintiffs are all “decorated troops who have met every standard the military sets.”

“The Trump administration asked the court to let it keep pushing these service members toward the door while it tries to get a different answer from the Supreme Court. Today, the D.C. Circuit said no,” Minter said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Wilkins said the administration hasn’t shown how retaining the plaintiffs currently serving in the military would cause any irreparable harm to the government or endanger national security. Wilkins also noted that the scope of the June 1 majority opinion was narrower than the injunction that the Supreme Court stayed last year.

“To the extent the government suggests that any injunction against the Executive Branch imposes irreparable harm, I am also unpersuaded,” Wilkins wrote.