ETV Bharat / international

Discussed Ways To Build Strong Future Of India-US Ties: Envoy Gor On Meeting With Trump

U.S. Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor (L), meets with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, Washington on Apr 01, 2026. ( ANI )

Washington: US Ambassador to New Delhi, Sergio Gor, has said that he has discussed with President Donald Trump ways to build a "strong future" for India and the US.

Gor met Trump over dinner on Tuesday. His meeting with President Trump coincided with the US and Iran agreeing to a two-week ceasefire following nearly six weeks of military hostilities. Gor also mentioned Trump's unwavering determination to bring global stability.

"Just had an outstanding dinner with President Trump. We discussed his unwavering determination to bring global stability, the historic achievements of his presidency, the strong future of India-US ties, and so much more! A very memorable evening as history unfolded in real time," Gor posted on X on Wednesday. The dinner comes as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reached Washington DC on Wednesday to review bilateral trade and defence ties, and discuss the escalating crisis in West Asia.