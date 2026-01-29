ETV Bharat / international

Direct Flight From Dhaka To Karachi Starts Thursday After 14 Years

Karachi: A special ceremony will be held on Thursday night at the Karachi airport to celebrate a direct flight between Pakistan and Bangladesh, restoring non-stop air connectivity between the two countries after over a decade. A state-run Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight G-341 from Dhaka will land at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi at 11 pm, aviation sources said. This would be the first direct Dhaka–Karachi flight since 2012.

The development comes amid growing bonhomie between Bangladesh and Pakistan after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted following massive student-led protests in Bangladesh on August 5, 2024.

Aviation sources said a special ceremony will be held to celebrate the occasion. The airlines will operate flights between Dhaka and Karachi twice a week and have been given a license until March 30 to test the waters before a long-term permission is given to the airlines, the sources added.

Earlier, the airline, in a statement in Dhaka earlier this week, said that Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate on the Dhaka-Karachi route on Thursdays and Saturdays. The flight will depart Dhaka at 8:00 pm local time and arrive in Karachi at 11:00 pm. The return flight will depart Karachi at 12:00 midnight and arrive in Dhaka at 4:20 am.