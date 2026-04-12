Diplomacy Never Ends: Iran Says No One Expected To Reach Agreement In One Meeting
The talks between Tehran and Washington in Islamabad, Pakistan, ended without any agreement, US Vice President JD Vance announced earlier on Sunday.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST
New Delhi: Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei on Sunday said the talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad have failed to yield results, but noted that diplomacy never ends, Tasnim News Agency reported. He added that it is unrealistic to expect a deal in a single meeting.
The talks between Tehran and Washington in Pakistan's capital ended without any agreement, US Vice President JD Vance announced earlier on Sunday. Regarding the talks, Baqaei said Iran and the US have “reached an understanding on a number of issues” and that there were “differences of opinion on 2-3 important” matters.
The spokesman also noted that this round of talks was the longest in the past year, lasting a total of 24 or 25 hours.
⚡️Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei:— Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) April 12, 2026
🔹 We reached understandings on a number of issues, but on two to three major points, there were differences in views, which ultimately prevented an agreement.
🔹This round was the longest set of negotiations we’ve had with… pic.twitter.com/eXQ8ZJVtks
“These negotiations were held after 40 days of imposed war and were held in an atmosphere of mistrust and suspicion. It is natural that we should not have expected from the beginning to reach an agreement within one meeting,” he said, adding, “No one expected that either.”
Baqaei further said that “diplomacy never ends,” and “This tool is for protecting national interests, and diplomats must perform their duties both in times of war and peace.” He said the success of the talks depended on the “seriousness and good faith of the opposing side” and the acceptance of Iran’s legitimate rights and interests.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman also pointed out the complexity of the issues, saying, “Some new issues, such as the issue of the Strait of Hormuz, were added to these negotiations, each of which has its own complexities.”
Baqaei continued by stating that “in any situation, the diplomatic apparatus must pursue the rights and interests of the Iranian people.”
He also thanked the government and people of Pakistan and its officials, including Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshall Asim Munir, and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar. “We thank them for their kind hospitality and are confident that contacts between Iran, Pakistan, and our other friends in the region will continue.”
The United States and Iran concluded a third round of historic, face-to-face negotiations before dawn Sunday in Pakistan, days after a fragile, two-week ceasefire was announced, as the war that has killed thousands of people and shaken global markets entered its seventh week.
The US delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance and the Iranian one, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, discussed with Pakistan how to advance the ceasefire already threatened by deep disagreements and Israel's continued attacks against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.
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