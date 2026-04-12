ETV Bharat / international

Diplomacy Never Ends: Iran Says No One Expected To Reach Agreement In One Meeting

This handout photograph taken on April 11, 2026 and released by Pakistan's Prime Minister Office shows Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (R) speaking with Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf during their meeting prior to the US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad. ( AFP )

New Delhi: Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei on Sunday said the talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad have failed to yield results, but noted that diplomacy never ends, Tasnim News Agency reported. He added that it is unrealistic to expect a deal in a single meeting. The talks between Tehran and Washington in Pakistan's capital ended without any agreement, US Vice President JD Vance announced earlier on Sunday. Regarding the talks, Baqaei said Iran and the US have “reached an understanding on a number of issues” and that there were “differences of opinion on 2-3 important” matters. The spokesman also noted that this round of talks was the longest in the past year, lasting a total of 24 or 25 hours. “These negotiations were held after 40 days of imposed war and were held in an atmosphere of mistrust and suspicion. It is natural that we should not have expected from the beginning to reach an agreement within one meeting,” he said, adding, “No one expected that either.”