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Dialogue And Diplomacy Key To Resolving Water-Sharing Issues With India: Bangladesh Minister

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By PTI 2 Min Read

Dhaka: The long-standing water-sharing issues between Bangladesh and India must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, a junior minister said on Thursday. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir also said that progress in talks would be possible if the leadership of both sides demonstrated the political will to move forward through cooperation, the state-run BSS news agency reported.

“It is only through discussion, dialogue, and diplomacy that these matters will have to be resolved. The positions of international law are also being taken into consideration. So, this is where we stand right now,” he told reporters after attending a seminar titled 'Rethinking Water Futures: Youth Leadership, Justice and Cooperation' here.

Responding to questions on trans-boundary rivers and the future of the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, Kobir said discussions between Bangladesh and India were continuing and stressed the need to strengthen regional cooperation. “Discussions and dialogues are ongoing and will continue,” he said. Kobir said an amicable and positive outcome would depend on sincerity and willingness to cooperate at all levels on both sides. “If there is sincerity between both countries… at the senior official level, leadership level, and among the water negotiators working from both sides… we will certainly achieve an amicable and positive resolution on this issue,” he said. The minister said that Bangladesh had formed a committee to examine the issues, while the Indian side was also reviewing matters through its own mechanisms.