Dhow Carrying 14 Indians Sinks Off Oman Coast After 'Engine Failure', Rescue Operation Underway
The Indian Embassy said it has "learnt of an incident involving an Indian Flagged Mechanised Sailing Vessel Virat 1, off the coast of Oman".
Published : June 14, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST|
Updated : June 14, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Dubai: Amid outrage over the deaths of Indian seafarers in US attacks off Oman coast, a dhow carrying 14 Indian crew members sunk on Sunday prompting a rescue operation in the region.
In a post on X, the Indian Embassy on its official handle wrote, “The Mission has learnt of an incident involving an Indian Flagged Mechanised Sailing Vessel Virat 1, off the coast of Oman, reportedly embarked with 14 Indian crew”.
"It has emerged that the vessel experienced an engine failure, and the crew eventually transferred safely to a liferaft. Rescue operation is presently underway through ships in vicinity, under coordination of Omani authorities," the embassy wrote in another post.
It has emerged that the vessel experienced an engine failure, and the crew eventually transferred safely to a liferaft. Rescue operation is presently underway through ships in vicinity, under coordination of Omani authorities.— India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) June 14, 2026
Reports said that the incident was reported around 80 nautical miles east of Ras Al Hadd, Oman, on the morning of June 14. Following a distress call by the crew members on board the dhow, the US Navy alerted shore authorities to launch the emergency response, according to reports.
The US Navy P-8 maritime patrol aircraft responded to the crisis by dropping a life raft near the vessel and monitoring the evacuation of those onboard. According to the reports, the US Navy also coordinated surface assistance from a nearby merchant vessel, MV Jabal Ali 9, a St Kitts and Nevis-flagged ship.
Following these measures, the crew members embarked onto the life raft after the dhow reportedly started sinking. The exact cause behind the sudden sinking of the dhow was not immediately known.
What is a dhow?
The dhow is a wooden sailing vessel with a long, thin hull and one or more masts fitted with triangular sails. Originating in the Indian Ocean and Red Sea regions, such boats are mainly used for trading goods, transporting heavy items, and fishing along the coasts of East Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, and South Asia
Sunday's incident comes close on the heels of a US attack on thre vessels with Indian crew members killing three seafarers. Another seafarer Nishanth Uirthanathan died allegedly due to lack of medical treatment on board the MT Celestial on June 11. The Captain of the vessel released a video appeal for the repatration of the mortal remains of the seafarer.
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