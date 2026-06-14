ETV Bharat / international

Dhow Carrying 14 Indians Sinks Off Oman Coast After 'Engine Failure', Rescue Operation Underway

Dubai: Amid outrage over the deaths of Indian seafarers in US attacks off Oman coast, a dhow carrying 14 Indian crew members sunk on Sunday prompting a rescue operation in the region.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy on its official handle wrote, “The Mission has learnt of an incident involving an Indian Flagged Mechanised Sailing Vessel Virat 1, off the coast of Oman, reportedly embarked with 14 Indian crew”.

"It has emerged that the vessel experienced an engine failure, and the crew eventually transferred safely to a liferaft. Rescue operation is presently underway through ships in vicinity, under coordination of Omani authorities," the embassy wrote in another post.

Reports said that the incident was reported around 80 nautical miles east of Ras Al Hadd, Oman, on the morning of June 14. Following a distress call by the crew members on board the dhow, the US Navy alerted shore authorities to launch the emergency response, according to reports.