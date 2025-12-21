ETV Bharat / international

Dhaka University's Bangabandhu Hall Renamed Osman Hadi Hall

Bangladesh national flag wrapped around the body of Osman Hadi, a key leader in the protests against Sheikh Hasina, who died on 18 December, at Manik Mia Avenue, in Dhaka on Saturday. ( ANI )

Dhaka: The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall at the Dhaka University has been renamed in memory of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent youth leader who was part of the July Uprising that toppled Sheikh Hasina's government in Bangladesh last year, local media said Sunday. Hadi died on Thursday, six days after he was shot in the head in the capital.

The hall union, a students' body, erased the nameplate at the main gate and replaced it with a new one, 'Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi Hall' on Saturday, the Dhaka Tribune said. He was shot in the head on December 12 by masked gunmen at an election campaign in central Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area. He died while undergoing treatment in Singapore on Thursday.

His death triggered attacks and vandalism across Bangladesh. Also, several students are painting over the graffiti mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman that was on the hall's main building.