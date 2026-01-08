ETV Bharat / international

Dhaka Suspends Visa Service In India, Seeks US Visa Bond Exemption

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s interim government on Thursday said it has asked its key missions in India, including at New Delhi, to suspend visa services over security concerns. Foreign Affairs Adviser M Touhid Hossain told a media briefing at his office that Bangladesh has also sought the reversal of a recently imposed visa bond requirement by the United States.

“What I have done is that I have asked our three missions (in India) to keep their visa sections closed for the time being. It’s a security issue,” Hossain said.

The adviser’s comments came after Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commission in Kolkata overnight restricted visa services after identical moves in New Delhi and Agartala, keeping business and work visas beyond the purview of the restriction.

Bangladesh has diplomatic missions in Mumbai and Chennai as well, where the visa services remain operative. India had earlier imposed restrictions on visas for Bangladeshi nationals after August 5, 2024, citing security concerns.