ETV Bharat / international

Despite New Proposal From Iran, Ceasefire Negotiations With US Are In Flux

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrives to attend the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Library, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday. ( AP )

Dubai: Diplomatic efforts to end the Iran war stalled again over the weekend as both sides dug in on their demands, even as they face mounting pressure to reach a compromise.

Iran said it won't reopen the Strait of Hormuz unless the United States lifts its blockade and ends the war. U.S. President Donald Trump wants a broader deal that would end Iran's nuclear program and address other issues like its missile program and support for regional proxies.

For both sides, the clock is ticking.

The continued closure of the strait has sent gas prices soaring and could cause further damage to the world economy ahead of U.S. midterm elections. The blockade is strangling Iran's economy.

Each side is waiting for the other to blink. Here is what to know.

Iran has a new offer

Iran's latest proposal would put off negotiations on its nuclear program to a future date.

Instead, the deal would only see Tehran end its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for Washington lifting its blockade on Iranian ports and a long-term or permanent truce, according to two regional officials with knowledge of the proposal who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door negotiations.

That offer will likely be rejected by Trump. For one, it doesn't address the core issue he cited when he began bombing on Feb. 28: finding a way to ensure that Iran cannot build an atomic weapon. It also appears to be silent on other major questions, like Iran's missile program and its support of proxies in the region.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio appeared to rule out any deal that excludes Iran's nuclear program, telling Fox News in an interview Monday, "We can't let them get away with it."

"We have to ensure that any deal that is made, any agreement that is made, is one that definitively prevents them from sprinting towards a nuclear weapon at any point," Rubio said.

This weekend, Trump held back sending envoys to Pakistan, which has been playing a crucial mediating role. By saying the Iranians could call Washington with any proposal, Trump appears to be signaling he's content to try to continue to squeeze Iran via a blockade.

The Strait of Hormuz remains shut

The U.S. blockade both squeezes Iran's oil sales — a key source of hard currency for its theocracy — and threatens to force Tehran to eventually shut down its production if it can't get its crude to market. Already, Iran has faced troubles at home over its economy, and it could worsen as time goes on.

The global economy also is suffering: With few ships able to cross the strait, through which about 20% of all traded oil and natural gas passes, oil and gasoline prices are skyrocketing and jet fuel, cooking gas and other energy products are starting to become scarce in parts of the world.