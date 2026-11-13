ETV Bharat / international

Desire Within US, India To Conclude Trade Deal By G20: Ex-US Diplomat

Washington: There is a desire within the US and India to try to conclude phase one of the bilateral trade agreement, perhaps by the G20 Summit in Florida next month, a former senior US diplomat said.

India and the US finalised a framework for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement in February following a phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. However, changes in the American tariff landscape have led to renewed negotiations, which are yet to conclude.

"By all expectations, I think that there's a desire to try to conclude the phase one deal, perhaps by the G20," Nisha Biswal, former Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, told PTI in an interview here.

The G20 brings together major industrialised and developing economies to discuss global issues. Under a rotating presidency, it holds ministerial meetings throughout the year, culminating in an annual Leaders' Summit, which Trump will chair on December 14-15 in Florida, US.

Biswal termed the ongoing trade talks as "complicated" and said that the negotiators have to work through certain areas, including the demand for comparative advantage made by New Delhi over its rivals in sectors such as textiles.

"For the administration, trying to figure out how to address that and still stay within the strictures of the tools that it is using is also going to be an issue that they have to navigate," she said.

Biswal said she was hopeful that Washington and New Delhi were aware of both the importance of the US-India corridor and the ability of the trade negotiators to actually reach an outcome.

"They are two extraordinarily complex economies. So I understand that this is not quite as easy as a back-of-the-envelope type of agreement; we're actually trying to get through a lot of tricky issues," she said.

Biswal said the India-US relationship has been a mixed bag during President Trump's second tenure, which started in 2025.

She said the bilateral relationship stabilised after Modi and Trump announced the framework of the first phase of the trade deal in February this year and negotiations began in earnest.