ETV Bharat / international

Deportations, Push-Ins And Border Killings: High Stakes For BSF-BGB Talks

New Delhi: As India intensifies efforts to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi nationals, the upcoming Director General-level talks between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in New Delhi from June 8 to 11 have acquired significance beyond routine border management.

The meeting, where Dhaka plans to raise concerns over border killings and alleged illegal “push-in” incidents, will serve as an important test of the recent thaw in India-Bangladesh relations and could shape the trajectory of bilateral engagement in the months ahead.

A report in the Dhaka Tribune news website on Wednesday cited Bangladesh Ministry of Home Affairs officials as saying that “Bangladesh has taken a firm position against any form of illegal push-in and border killings along the frontier”.

Women personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) exchange sweets on the occasion of the 79th Indian Independence Day at the Indo-Bangladesh border check post in Hili, Dakshin Dinajpur district, West Bengal, on Friday, August 15, 2025 (IANS)

“According to BGB officials, Dhaka will also express concern over reported attempts to construct structures within 150 yards of the no-man’s-land, which it says would violate international norms,” the report stated. “Speaking at the Secretariat, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said all border-related issues would be discussed at the summit. He said while any country has the right to take legal action against illegal entry, not all such incidents should automatically be described as border killings.”

Regarding taking action being taken against illegal Bangladeshi nationals in West Bengal and plans to deport them, Ahmed said that Dhaka is monitoring the situation closely and BGB has been placed on alert along the frontier.

The report cited BGB Public Relations Officer Shariful Islam as saying that the force would again urge the Indian side not to construct any structures within the restricted 150-yard border zone. BGB Deputy Director General (Media) Colonel Abul Hasnat Mohammad Mahmud Azam added that “border killings will be our main agenda item” at the meeting.

On Tuesday, during a weekly media briefing here, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India and Bangladesh have a number of bilateral mechanisms in place, and meetings under these mechanisms take place regularly.

“These are structured bilateral arrangements through which officials from both sides engage on various issues,” Jaiswal said. “Under one such structured mechanism, there is a possibility that discussions on border-related matters will take place between the two countries in the coming days.”

Since the political transition in Bangladesh following the August 2024 ouster of Sheikh Hasina, relations between New Delhi and Dhaka experienced a period of uncertainty. India’s concerns over the direction of the new government that assumed power in February this year and Bangladesh’s concerns over India’s handling of migration and border issues created friction.

However, several developments in 2026 have indicated efforts by both sides to rebuild confidence. The forthcoming BSF-BGB meeting will therefore be one of the first practical tests of whether the broader diplomatic engagement can translate into cooperation on the ground.