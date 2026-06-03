Deportations, Push-Ins And Border Killings: High Stakes For BSF-BGB Talks
As New Delhi and Dhaka seek to rebuild trust, the BSF-BGB meeting could prove crucial for managing contentious border issues.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
New Delhi: As India intensifies efforts to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi nationals, the upcoming Director General-level talks between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in New Delhi from June 8 to 11 have acquired significance beyond routine border management.
The meeting, where Dhaka plans to raise concerns over border killings and alleged illegal “push-in” incidents, will serve as an important test of the recent thaw in India-Bangladesh relations and could shape the trajectory of bilateral engagement in the months ahead.
A report in the Dhaka Tribune news website on Wednesday cited Bangladesh Ministry of Home Affairs officials as saying that “Bangladesh has taken a firm position against any form of illegal push-in and border killings along the frontier”.
“According to BGB officials, Dhaka will also express concern over reported attempts to construct structures within 150 yards of the no-man’s-land, which it says would violate international norms,” the report stated. “Speaking at the Secretariat, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said all border-related issues would be discussed at the summit. He said while any country has the right to take legal action against illegal entry, not all such incidents should automatically be described as border killings.”
Regarding taking action being taken against illegal Bangladeshi nationals in West Bengal and plans to deport them, Ahmed said that Dhaka is monitoring the situation closely and BGB has been placed on alert along the frontier.
The report cited BGB Public Relations Officer Shariful Islam as saying that the force would again urge the Indian side not to construct any structures within the restricted 150-yard border zone. BGB Deputy Director General (Media) Colonel Abul Hasnat Mohammad Mahmud Azam added that “border killings will be our main agenda item” at the meeting.
On Tuesday, during a weekly media briefing here, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India and Bangladesh have a number of bilateral mechanisms in place, and meetings under these mechanisms take place regularly.
“These are structured bilateral arrangements through which officials from both sides engage on various issues,” Jaiswal said. “Under one such structured mechanism, there is a possibility that discussions on border-related matters will take place between the two countries in the coming days.”
Since the political transition in Bangladesh following the August 2024 ouster of Sheikh Hasina, relations between New Delhi and Dhaka experienced a period of uncertainty. India’s concerns over the direction of the new government that assumed power in February this year and Bangladesh’s concerns over India’s handling of migration and border issues created friction.
However, several developments in 2026 have indicated efforts by both sides to rebuild confidence. The forthcoming BSF-BGB meeting will therefore be one of the first practical tests of whether the broader diplomatic engagement can translate into cooperation on the ground.
Unlike high-level political meetings, the DG-level border meeting directly addresses operational issues affecting both countries’ security establishments. Success at this forum could help reinforce the emerging normalisation process. The talks come amid intensified Indian efforts to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi nationals residing in India.
Indian authorities have recently accelerated verification and repatriation processes in several states, particularly in eastern and northeastern India. Bangladesh, however, has objected to what it describes as illegal “push-in” attempts, arguing that individuals should be repatriated only after proper nationality verification and through established diplomatic channels.
Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed said that Dhaka will strongly resist any attempts of “push-ins” of unverified Bangladeshis by India. “The BGB has firmly resisted three to four ‘push-in’ attempts, and they will continue to do so whenever such attempts are made,” the Daily Star news website quoted Obaed as telling reporters at the foreign ministry on Tuesday.
The issue is particularly important because India views illegal migration as a national security and demographic challenge. Bangladesh fears the possibility of non-Bangladeshis being pushed across the border. Uncoordinated deportations could trigger humanitarian and diplomatic disputes.
Border forces are often the first institutions forced to manage such situations. The BSF-BGB meeting could therefore establish clearer procedures for verification, acceptance, and repatriation of undocumented migrants. Bangladesh has repeatedly identified civilian deaths along the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border as a major bilateral concern. Bangladeshi officials have publicly stated that “border killings” will be among their top agenda items in New Delhi.
A new source of friction has emerged in the form of allegations by Bangladesh that BSF personnel have attempted to push groups of people across the border without following formal repatriation procedures.
Another issue that will feature prominently is Bangladesh’s concern regarding construction activities near the “no-man’s land” area and India’s ongoing border fencing projects. Bangladeshi officials have indicated they will raise objections to structures allegedly being built within the restricted 150-yard zone from the international boundary.
India, meanwhile, continues to prioritise completion of border fencing to curb illegal migration and transnational crime. Recent steps to facilitate fencing projects underscore New Delhi’s determination to strengthen border management. According to Bangladesh-based journalist Saifur Rahman Tapan, the BSF-BGB meeting is important as India-Bangladesh relations are expected to improve with the change of government in Dhaka.
“As its nearest neighbour, Bangladesh cannot afford to have any tension with India in particular,” Tapan told ETV Bharat over phone from Dhaka. “And India also needs Bangladesh’s help when it comes to its national security.” He said that Home Minister Ahmed’s statement that “not all such incidents should automatically be described as border killings” reflects a good gesture on the part of the Bangladesh government.
The BSF-BGB meeting represents the first major security dialogue between India and Bangladesh at a time when both countries are attempting to stabilise relations after a period of uncertainty. With illegal migration, border killings, fencing disputes, and push-in allegations simultaneously under scrutiny, the outcome of the talks will be viewed as an important indicator of whether the ongoing diplomatic thaw can be translated into practical cooperation on the ground.
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