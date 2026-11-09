ETV Bharat / international

Deportation Of Iranians From US Via Pakistan Scuttled At The Last Minute

FILE - U.S. Department of Homeland Security sign. ( AP )

Los Angeles: A US deportation flight of Iranian nationals bound for Iran by way of Pakistan was abruptly cancelled Sunday morning, according to an attorney who spoke to some of the detainees slated for repatriation.

At least eight Iranians were loaded onto a plane Sunday morning in Mesa, Arizona, for a deportation flight headed to the country of Georgia, then on to Pakistan, according to Ali Rahnama, an attorney with the Iranian American Legal Defense Fund who filed emergency motions on behalf of some of the Iranian detainees. The flight was cancelled without explanation, he said.

Court documents unsealed days ago in a civil lawsuit filed by the fund showed the Trump administration as recently as mid-October said it had plans to deport the Iranians to Iran, even as the war there drags on, via an unnamed third country. The lawsuit was filed in July and alleges that the U.S. government illegally shared confidential information about Iranians seeking asylum in the U.S. with Iranian officials. There were three deportation flights to Iran between September 2025 and January 2026, with over 100 Iranian nationals deported. But the administration's confirmation of the new plans amid the war that began in February highlights its resolve in carrying out its hardline immigration crackdown, which has involved ramping up removals, including to places that critics say could endanger the lives of the returnees. Homeland Security refuses comment In response to questions Sunday from The Associated Press, the press office of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security provided a statement attributed to an unnamed spokesperson that said Immigration and Customs Enforcement does not comment on “prospective removal operations, including flight schedules, passenger manifests, destinations, or individual case details,” nor would the agency confirm future removal operations. “As promised, the Trump Administration is employing all lawful options to carry out the largest deportation operation in history,” the statement said. The administration did not specify in the October court records when the deportations would be carried out. But in the past week, roughly a dozen Iranian nationals in immigration detention said they were notified that they were scheduled for an upcoming deportation flight to Pakistan and then to Iran, according to numerous attorneys who have since confirmed those plans with DHS. Advocacy group says detainees have been contacted by Iranian officials