'Depart Now': US Sends Big Message To All American Citizens In Middle East As Tensions Escalate

New Delhi: The United States has issued a crucial advisory asked its citizens to leave several countries in West Asia immediately, citing rising security threats in the region after tensions escalated following coordinated US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory strikes against the US allies in the Gulf.

In a fresh advisory, the US State Department said Americans should "depart now" from the conflict-hit nations including Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Lebanon, Iran, Oman, Iraq, Qatar; Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Yemen, using commercial transportation due to serious safety risks. Officials warned that the security situation could worsen quickly due to escalating tensions and ongoing conflict in parts of West Asia.

Soon, in a video message, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that safety and security of American citizens around the world is the topmost priority of the Department of State.

"Now, with what's going on in the Middle East, with Operation Epic Fury and the cowardly attacks that we are seeing from Iran against Gulf countries, I wanted to take this chance to speak directly to Americans who are in the Middle East, about the work we are doing to try to 'keep you safe'. Immediately following the beginning of this operation, at my direction, the State Department activated a 24x7 task force, surging personnel and resources necessary to help provide American citizens with up-to-the-minute safety and security information," Rubio said.