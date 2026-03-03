'Depart Now': US Sends Big Message To All American Citizens In Middle East As Tensions Escalate
To all American citizens in the Middle East: your safety and security is our number one priority, said Marco Rubio in a video message.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 10:19 AM IST
New Delhi: The United States has issued a crucial advisory asked its citizens to leave several countries in West Asia immediately, citing rising security threats in the region after tensions escalated following coordinated US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory strikes against the US allies in the Gulf.
In a fresh advisory, the US State Department said Americans should "depart now" from the conflict-hit nations including Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Lebanon, Iran, Oman, Iraq, Qatar; Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Yemen, using commercial transportation due to serious safety risks. Officials warned that the security situation could worsen quickly due to escalating tensions and ongoing conflict in parts of West Asia.
Soon, in a video message, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that safety and security of American citizens around the world is the topmost priority of the Department of State.
To all American citizens in the Middle East: your safety and security is our number one priority.— Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) March 2, 2026
Sign up to receive STEP alerts at https://t.co/SpQfuj4gN2.
Get information at @TravelGov and you can call the department 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444. pic.twitter.com/G8grZVgmCF
"Now, with what's going on in the Middle East, with Operation Epic Fury and the cowardly attacks that we are seeing from Iran against Gulf countries, I wanted to take this chance to speak directly to Americans who are in the Middle East, about the work we are doing to try to 'keep you safe'. Immediately following the beginning of this operation, at my direction, the State Department activated a 24x7 task force, surging personnel and resources necessary to help provide American citizens with up-to-the-minute safety and security information," Rubio said.
In order to receive all necessary information from the nearest US embassy or consulate, citizens have been advised to register with the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program (STEP). The US government has also shared emergency contact numbers and asked citizens who cannot leave immediately to exercise extreme caution.
"Americans in the Middle East, you can reach the Department of State, 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-202-501-4444," Rubio said in the video message.
"Sign up to receive STEP alerts at http://step.state.gov. Get information at @TravelGov and you can call the department 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444," he stated in his X post.
Similarly, Assistant Secretary Mora Namdar shared, "Americans who need State Department assistance arranging to depart via commercial means, CALL US 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444 (from abroad) and +1-888-407-4747 (from the U.S. and Canada). ENROLL in http://step.state.gov to get the latest security updates from the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate."
The @SecRubio @StateDept urges Americans to DEPART NOW from the countries below using available commercial transportation, due to serious safety risks. Americans who need State Department assistance arranging to depart via commercial means, CALL US 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444 (from… pic.twitter.com/vdplAik2Sq— Assistant Secretary Mora Namdar (@AsstSecStateCA) March 2, 2026
Also Read: