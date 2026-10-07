ETV Bharat / international

Dentist Recounts 45-Min Medical Care That Saved Captain Machchhar's Life

In this photo provided by the Government of Dubai Media Office, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, left, visits injured Indian Flydubai Capt. Smit Machchhar at a hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. ( Government of Dubai Media Office via AP )

Tel Aviv: Captain Smit Machchhar suffered severe bleeding to his head and hand following the mid-air attack by the co-pilot on the Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight, surviving only through the relentless, 45-minute intervention of a dentist on board.

Dr Shuta Musaev, a Georgian dentist living in Israel, used makeshift pressure dressings and ice packs to stabilise Machchhar, whose pulse had dropped dangerously low.

This is what Musaev told ABC News while recounting the mid-air medical crisis after co-pilot Omani national Hamam al-Hammami stabbed Machchhar in an apparent attempt to crash the aircraft with over 170 passengers.

Machchhar, who has been hailed as a "hero" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is making "steady progress" and is "regaining his health" at a hospital in the United Arab Emirates.

On the fateful day, Machchhar was lying injured on the cockpit floor when he realised the plane was descending and decided to make “one last push” to open the cockpit door.

Musaev, who was the only doctor on the plane, said he rushed forward after hearing screams, helped restrain the attacker and then treated the badly bleeding captain. "I think, how (can) I help this situation for all (the passengers for all plane. How I can help?" he said. "And I see one pilot on the floor, with...blood."

Another passenger, Yaniv Hayun, dragged the suspect from the cockpit, took control of the plane and levelled it before a third pilot took control of the flight. Once the attacker was overpowered, Musaev said he quickly turned his attention to the pilot, who was bleeding from wounds to his head, neck and hands.

Musaev said he began applying pressure to the wounds to stop the bleeding. Speaking to The National from Holon, a city south of Tel Aviv, the dentist said, "There was heavy bleeding from his head and left hand." Musaev said he used T-shirts to press the wounds, but the bleeding didn’t stop.

"I asked the stewards for ice," he said. "He had very, very deep cuts and we needed many ice packets. But every time I opened the T-shirt to check the bleeding, it would bleed more. So I pressed not very hard and with ice. All through the 45 minutes, I kept the pressure on," Musaev said.