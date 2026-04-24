ETV Bharat / international

Democrats Slam Trump Of Amplifying 'Racist Trash' On Social Media

Washington: Democrat leaders slammed US President Donald Trump for referring to India and some other countries as "hellholes" and accused him of turning the presidency into a reality TV gig by amplifying "racist trash" on social media.

"Americans are struggling, and he’s busy amplifying racist trash on social media, treating the presidency like a reality TV gig. This is a serious moment. Our country deserves leadership that acts like it," the House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats said in a post on X. The remarks came after Trump on Thursday kicked off a row by reposting comments by American radio show host Michael Savage that contained derogatory references to India.

Savage had made the comments in the context of a case in the US Supreme Court challenging birthright citizenship.

Addressing Vice President JD Vance, Congressman Ro Khanna, in a social media post, asked, "Any comment on the President insulting immigrants from 'China or India or some other hellhole on the planet'. Do you also think that India is a hellhole and Chinese or Indian immigrants denigrate America?"

Congressman Ami Bera said that as the son of immigrants from India, he takes great pride in both his heritage and in the country that gave his family the opportunity to build a better life. "The comments shared by President Trump are offensive, ignorant, and beneath the dignity of the office he holds. They reflect a fundamental misunderstanding of who we are as a nation. America has always been strengthened by generations of immigrants who come here, work hard, and contribute to our country. They do not weaken America — they strengthen it," he said.