ETV Bharat / international

'Democrats Or Republicans, There Is No Difference': Thousands Mock Trump's Midterm Setback At Tehran Rally

Tehran: Hours after US voters stripped President Donald Trump's Republicans of control of Congress, partly over the Iran war, thousands gathered Wednesday outside the former US embassy in Tehran for an annual anti-American rally.

Chants of "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" echoed through central Tehran as demonstrators waved Iranian flags and carried banners denouncing Washington and Israel. One banner depicted Trump as a blood-stained bulldog on a leash held by a devil-like figure resembling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Others called for revenge for slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed by the US-Israeli strikes that sparked the regional war in late February.

Towering over the crowd was a giant display declaring: "The people of Iran set the price." Beside it, black oil barrels stretched across a map of the world, a symbol of soaring energy prices since the war erupted and Iran asserted control over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route.

"America has been tormenting us for years, but it has not been able to do anything to Iran," said Mahmoudkhani, 40, who attended the rally marking the 1979 seizure of the embassy and the hostage crisis that followed. The rally came a day after Trump's blistering US midterm bashing, widely viewed as a referendum on his turbulent second term, with frustration over living costs, a rollercoaster of tariffs and the conflict with Iran playing a major role.

"We are not happy about the surge in oil prices," said Mahmoudkhani, who gave only her last name. "But there is some satisfaction in knowing we are no longer living this torment alone. We, alone, have been suffering under sanctions for so many years." Tehran claiming control over Hormuz has disrupted shipping through one of the world's most important energy chokepoints, while Washington has responded with a naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Majid Heidari, a 62-year-old fabric producer, argued the resulting rise in oil prices had "impacted the American vote". "When Europe and the US unite against us, we must use our tool (closing Hormuz)," he said. "There is nothing we can do but put some pressure on governments by making their own people feel the consequences." Still, he doubted the US election result would really change much for ordinary Iranians.