ETV Bharat / international

Democratic Party Backs Amish Shah, Pia Dandiya For US Congress

Washington: Two Indian-American candidates – Amish Shah and Pia Dandiya – figure in the Democratic Party’s campaign for the Congressional elections as it aspires to take control of the House from Republicans in November.

The Democratic Party on Tuesday added five candidates, including Shah and Dandiya, to its Red to Blue programme, which provides organisational and fundraising support to candidates running competitively in Republican-leaning districts.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) is supporting 30 candidates it believes can flip their respective seats from Republicans in the November elections.

Shah, a physician and former state representative, is in the fray from the First District in Arizona against former NFL kicker Jay Feely, the Republican candidate who has received an endorsement from President Donald Trump. Dandiya, a former high school principal, is seeking a South Florida 22nd district that was carved out in redistricting and where no incumbent is running.

Born to parents who migrated to the US from India, Dandiya had earlier sought to challenge Republican Brian Mast, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, from Florida’s 21st district.

“A working mother who wants to write a new future, Pia is determined to make the American dream more accessible to South Floridians by addressing the affordability crisis, protecting essential programs like Social Security and Medicare, and holding Republicans accountable for their broken promises,” Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Chair Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) said in a statement.

Shah, a three-term member of the Arizona House of Representatives, defeated former broadcast journalist Marlene Galan-Woods, a candidate backed by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.